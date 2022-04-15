Noah Syndergaard gives unbelievable tribute to late Nick Adenhart in first start
Everyone saw Noah Syndergaard absolutely DEAL in his first start with the LA Angels on Saturday, but a great stat line was far from the best part of his debut outing. The best part was on the day that he did it. He did it on the 13th anniversary of Angels' pitcher Nick Adenhart's passing. Adenhart was unfortunately killed by a drunk driver.
Everything seemed to come full circle. Not only did a new Angel thrive in a day that's important to the family of this club, but he was even wearing Adenhart's number as he did it--34.
After going 5.1 innings pitched while giving up no runs and only two hits, Syndergaard certainly seemed to be pitching with a little bit of an edge on the special day. Sure enough, he explained what it was like to pitch and represent Adenhart and the Angels the best possible way:
Noah Syndergaard revealed that wearing No. 34 on the LA Angels means a bit more than it did with the New York Mets.
Noah Syndergaard spoke about the number after the game, highlighting that while he originally wore it to pay tribute to LA Angels legend Nolan Ryan, there's another important Angel that makes the number even more special now that he's on this team. Read what he had to say here:
Jered Weaver and the Angels community was ecstatic to see Syndergaard own this day the way he did--paying tribute to someone who means a lot to the franchise. Syndergaard gets Anaheim, and he certainly got after it on the mound. Having only pitched two innings in the last two years, it was exciting to see him go and record the Win on Saturday. It was even more meaningful, however, to dedicate his performance to Adenhart and bring this Angels community together on a day they needed it.