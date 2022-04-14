Noah Syndergaard proves why LA Angels signed him in stellar debut with new team
Noah Syndergaard absolutely dazzled in his first start with the LA Angels. Syndergaard had only pitched two innings in the last two seasons before 2022, but certainly didn't look the part. Instead, he looked like the Syndergaard that the Halos entrusted $21 million in during the offseason.
Syndergaard was on an 80-pitch count, as all starters in the league have been for their first starts this year due to the shortened spring forcing them to take some time to readjust back to normal throwing schedules during the season. Syndergaard still made those 80 pitches count, though.
Thor got the Win in 5.1 innings, and didn't give up a single run. While he did have a couple of walks, two walks in 5.1 innings isn't awful--especially when you only give up two hits all game. Syndergaard really did pitch a gem. Unlike his usual self, he only had one strikeout, but with the Halos' improved defense this season it's natural to want to pitch to contact in an Angel uniform in 2022.
Noah Syndergaard turned back the clock in his first start for the LA Angels.
LA Angels Noah Syndergaard looked like 2015-2018 Syndergaard again. Syndergaard was a quality pitcher in 2019 (before injuries took away his 2020 and almost his whole 2021 campaign), but he wasn't quite who he was in the first few years of his career. He certainly was on Saturday, which is a sign of great things to come from Thor.
Syndergaard was the only starting pitcher on the Angels to start a game where the Halos won in their series against the Astros, and he earned the W that he recorded. He certainly welcomed himself to the Big A in incredible fashion, and seems to certainly enjoy playing in Anaheim.