Notable LA Angels prospect praises organization on development
If Coleman Crow isn't on your radar for prospects this 2022 season, he very well should be as he's been going through the LA Angels minor league system.
According to MLB.com, Crow is ranked at 23 in the Angels' system, surrounded by guys like Brendon Davis (#22) and Werner Blakely (#24).
He's scheduled to start Tuesday for the Rocket City Trash Pandas and looks to carry on from an impressive 2021 and off-season.
Coleman Crow thinks development has gone smoothly in the LA Angels' Minor League system.
Since coming into the LA Angels organization after the team took him in the 28th round in the 2019 MLB Draft, Coleman Crow has quickly made it up to the team's Double-A affiliate. He pitched for their Low-A organization, the Inland Empire 66ers, in 2021 and even pitched in the Arizona Fall League during the off-season. After pitching in the Fall Stars Game, the equivalent to the All-Star Game for the AFL, he's ready to take that next step.
"The biggest thing, is I didn't work on my changeup. I never used the changeup in high school because I didn't really need it obviously. I had a good fastball and slider and high school hitters aren't the best. It's gotten a lot better and that's something I continue to develop with the pitching coaches around."- Coleman Crow, LA Angels AA Pitcher
He mentioned how good his slider was in high school, and it's for good merit as MLB.com has his slider as his best developing pitch--with a score of 55 on the 20/80 grading scale. His fastball and changeup are ranked at 50 which is average, so if he further develops it, he'll become an effective starter for the team.
Crow is definitely a competitor on the pitching mound and he shows it when he's starting by attacking the strike zone as much as he can. He knows he's not a big guy on the mound, but size clearly doesn't matter as long as you can get hitters out. He went through a quick run down of his stuff and what to watch out for when he's making his starts.
"I like to pride myself on you know, throwing a lot of strikes, I try to be in the zone," said Crow. "I want to attack the zone, attack the zone. I'm a little aggressive on the mound, I'm definitely a little feisty, I love to compete."
That aggressiveness on the mound has paid off for him so far as he's poised to make his Double-A pitching debut on Tuesday. Depending on how well he develops with the Trash Pandas, he could shoot his way up the Angels farm system rather quickly as he did with the 66ers. He's definitely someone to put on your radar for Angels prospects and see how he develops further down the road.