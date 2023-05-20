One change to the starting lineup the Angels have to make
I'm going to be honest. I was wrong. I believed somewhat in Mickey Moniak, but did not expect this. Since being called up by the Los Angeles Angels the former number one overall pick has put on an absolute show in the outfield.
The Angels promoted Mickey Moniak from AAA Salt Lake because Phil Nevin was planning on giving rest days to all three outfielders during the Angels most recent seven-game road trip. They wanted to give Moniak a shot because they'd need someone to play in the outfield when their outfielders took days off, but I assumed the stint would be short-lived.
All season the Angels have run out an outfield of Taylor Ward in left, Mike Trout in center, and Hunter Renfroe in right. Trout and Renfroe have been two of the Angels best players while Ward has scuffled. With the way Moniak has played, it's time to change things up. I'm officially on the Moniak bandwagon. Left field should be his.
LA Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak must replace Taylor Ward in the starting lineup
Mickey Moniak was picked first overall by the Phillies in the 2016 MLB Draft. Injuries have played a role, but he hasn't performed quite like a former first overall pick. Moniak is only a .259 career hitter in the minors, and was a .157 hitter in the majors with a .486 OPS in his 153 MLB at-bats heading into this season.
Something felt a little different in Spring Training. Moniak looked like a legitimate leadoff hitter who could also provide some power, as he slashed .409/.435/.750 with three home runs and 11 RBI. Moniak did not make the Opening Day roster because he simply did not have a place to play every day, and he's a guy who has to play every day.
In the minors he continued to hit and show that he deserved the chance to perform at the big league level. The Angels gave him that chance, and Moniak is making it impossible to send him back down.
Moniak led off his first game this season with the Angels with a home run. He had three hits in four at-bats that day with a walk and two stolen bases. Since that day, he hasn't stopped hitting. Moniak has a hit in every one of his five starts including two three-hit games.
Overall, he has nine hits in 19 at-bats with two home runs, three RBI, a double, a triple, a walk, and two steals. The cherry on top was the home run robbery from last night's win. Oh yeah, Moniak was a home run shy of the cycle too.
He obviously hasn't won a future spot with just a 19 at-bat sample size, but Moniak absolutely deserves a look right now. Not only a look, but a full-time look.
Taylor Ward has an option left, he should be sent down to AAA to figure out his swing. The Angels have other players like Luis Rengifo who can play the outfield if needed.
Moniak has struggled in the minors against lefties, so Rengifo can play left in those situations with Moniak on the bench. I'm still a believer in Ward, but he's been struggling while Moniak has excelled. It'd be foolish to not ride the hot hand while you're trying to win now.