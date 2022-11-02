One injured reliever the Angels should sign
It's no secret that the Los Angeles Angels could use some bullpen help. They do have some quality pieces like Jimmy Herget, Aaron Loup, Ryan Tepera, and some other intriguing names, but they lack depth.
One way the Angels can improve their bullpen is by signing someone who might not be available immediately but can help down the stretch and even for 2024.
Chad Green underwent Tommy John Surgery and will miss most of the 2023 campaign. There's a good chance he'll be back for the end of the season, so a two-year deal for a really good reliever makes all the sense in the world.
The LA Angels should sign Chad Green to a cheap two-year deal.
Chad Green's injury couldn't have come at a worse time for him. It occurred in mid-May in his contract year. Green ended up only appearing in 14 games and is going to miss most of the 2023 season.
Signing an injured player with an eye on the following season isn't rare by any means. The Dodgers did it with Danny Duffy. The Giants did it with Matthew Boyd. The Mets did it with John Curtiss.
When healthy, Chad Green is really good. He had a 3.00 ERA in his 14 appearances this season. In 2021 he went 10-7 with a 3.12 ERA. He walked just 1.8 batters per nine while striking out 10.8/9.
Green's one flaw has been the home run ball. He gave up 14 home runs in his 83.2 innings pitched in 2021 (1.5 HR/9). That number was at 1.8/9 in the shortened 2020 season. Part of it I'm sure has to do with the stadium he pitches in most of the time but that's still something that has to be improved.
Outside of the home runs allowed, Green gives you anything you'd want out of a reliever. He strikes out a ton (11.6 K/9 in his career). He doesn't walk many (2.3 BB/9 in his career). Green can also go multiple innings. He recorded more than three outs 26 times in his 67 appearances and he even recorded nine outs in an outing.
Because of the injury, Green's contract won't be nearly as lucrative as it would be under normal circumstances. The Angels can take advantage of that by offering him a team-friendly deal which can hopefully help them down the stretch and definitely help them in 2024.