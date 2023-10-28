One of the new 'co-favorites' to land Shohei Ohtani presents a nightmare scenario
Anywhere but there, Shohei!
The chances of the Los Angeles Angels keeping Shohei Ohtani around are certainly slim. The biggest reason for that has to do with the fact that the Angels haven't and aren't ready to win with him. Not a single time in Ohtani's six years with the club have the Angels finished with a winning record. Of course, they've failed to make the postseason with him as well.
While this roster has some young talent to be excited about, the Angels aren't close to being serious contenders. Especially in the AL West.
With Ohtani likely out the door, speculation regarding where he's going to sign has been through the roof. The Dodgers have always felt like the destination that makes the most sense, but Jon Heyman of the NY Post has two new co-favorites to land Ohtani. One of them would be a nightmare.
Shohei Ohtani signing a mega-deal to join the AL Champion Texas Rangers would be an absolute disaster
Heyman gives three different teams 6-1 odds to land the Japanese superstar. The Dodgers obviously are one of the three, but they're joined by the San Francisco Giants and the Texas Rangers.
The Dodgers make a ton of sense as they've been a consistent winner and have the money to spend. The Giants, even with their winning being a bit more inconsistent in recent years, also make sense. They were prepared to spend absurd amounts of money on both Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa last season and will certainly try to lure Ohtani to be their new face of the franchise.
The third team tied for the best odds is the Texas Rangers, and of course, that'd be a disaster. Not only are the Rangers currently in the World Series, they're in the AL West. Imagine going from rostering Shohei Ohtani to having to face him 13 times per season and compete with him for the division! Not fun!
Heyman points out that the Rangers have been unafraid to spend in recent years, and that they were prepared to pursue Ohtani at the trade deadline if he ever did become seriously available. Replacing a guy like Mitch Garver with Ohtani could make the Rangers the clear World Series favorites in 2024, and once he starts pitching again, just watch out.
It's one thing for Ohtani to remain in Los Angeles and become a Dodger. As annoying as that would be, at least he'll be in the National League and have little impact on the Angels record. If Ohtani ends up in Texas, it becomes increasingly harder for this team to compete in the near future with teams like the Astros and Mariners also involved.