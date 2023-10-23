Pair of Angels legends among former MLB stars selected in first ever Baseball United draft
There's some very real Angels flavor in this new league.
Many MLB legends are officially headed overseas. The inaugural Baseball United Draft took place with four teams competing in this Dubai-based league set to compete in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. For an area of the world that hasn't been exposed much to baseball, this is a tremendous opportunity to grow the game.
Several MLB legends are either acting as GM's or managers in this league including guys like Felix Hernandez, Barry Larkin, Miguel Tejada, and Adrian Beltre. Not only are legends participating on the field, but we'll also see plenty of former stars on the field.
Some of the most recognizable former MLB names include guys like Pablo Sandoval, Robinson Cano, and Didi Gregorius, but there are several former Angels including a pair of very recognizable names for Los Angeles Angels fans.
Bartolo Colon, Andrelton Simmons, among several former LA Angels players selected in Baseball United Draft
Bartolo Colon is arguably the most recognizable name on this list and is certainly the most recognizable former Angel. He spent three seasons with the Halos highlighted by his first and only Cy Young Award back in 2005. Colon had retired from baseball earlier this year but is back in the swing of things by playing in this new league.
Andrelton Simmons is another name Angels fans surely remember. He spent five seasons with the Halos, winning a pair of Gold Gloves and finishing in the top-15 of AL MVP balloting twice. Simmons never did much with the bat, but his defense at shortstop was something to behold. He hadn't appeared in a MLB game since 2022 when he was with the Cubs.
Simmons was a first round pick, selected eighth overall by the Mumbai Cobras. Each team had two selections in each round, so Simmons was the last pick of the first round. Colon went a bit later as he was selected 16th overall by the Karachi Monarchs.
There are several other former Angels players in this draft, some of whom played as recently as the 2022 season. Dillon Thomas made eight appearances for the Angels in 2022, recording one hit in 11 at-bats as they were decimated by injuries and had no depth. Other former Angels include Akeel Morris and Jefry Marte both players who had recent cameos with the organization.