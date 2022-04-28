Patrick Sandoval's 2022 revenge tour has been everything for the LA Angels
Patrick Sandoval has been the best pitcher on the LA Angels by FAR this season. He can't seem to cool off. Even after a quick health scare for the starter this season after coming off of a serious injury last year hasn't affected Sandoval. He hasn't missed a start, and hasn't missed a beat.
In fact, after a very good 2021 where Sandoval posted a 3.62 ERA and 122 ERA+ while striking out 9.7 batters per nine frames, Sandy has somehow improved exponentially. The best pitcher on the Angels right now has made all three starts, and he hasn't given up a single earned run the entire time.
There are a total of six pitchers this season who have gone 10 or more innings without allowing an earned run. Sandoval is one of them. In fact, he's now up to 15 innings pitched without allowing an ER. That leads baseball.
Patrick Sandoval of the LA Angels can't be stopped right now.
Patrick Sandoval was penciled in as the No. 2 starter in the LA Angels' rotation this year. That already placed high expectations on him, yet he's outperformed them quite a bit. Sandy of course has a 0.00 ERA, but he also has a stellar 1.61 FIP and has only allowed 5.4 hits per nine innings.
He's walked a bit too many--3.6 per nine innings, but it's very forgettable when considering that he's also striking out 12 batters per nine frames. His control is certainly there, and he has a great 1.000 WHIP--proving that runners are still not making their way on-base very often at all.
Sandoval has been one of the biggest breakout players of the season so far of any team, and is a big part of why the Halos have trotted out a much-improved starting rotation so far this season. Their 3.41 ERA is top 10 in the Majors, and their 3.28 FIP is top six in the majors.