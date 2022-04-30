Patrick Sandoval gives Mike Trout highest praise possible after destroying Guardians
After Patrick Sandoval lit the Cleveland Guardians up in his start on Tuesday, he made sure to also give credit to his LA Angels teammates. He didn't miss the chance to shout out Mike Trout after another great performance from the Halo franchise player.
Trouty went two for three with two extra-base hits on Tuesday--a home run and a double. Driving in three runs, he also drew a walk. Sandoval couldn't contain himself when discussing the superstar center fielder, giving him the greatest compliment in sports:
“It’s insane,” said Sandoval. “He just barrels everything up. It’s fun to have him playing behind me. He’s the G.O.A.T.”
Mike Trout continues to make his G.O.A.T. case with the LA Angels.
Mike Trout's career with the LA Angels has already proven that he's ONE OF the greatest MLB players of all time, but he's also on his way to being THE greatest MLB player of all time. It's easy to see why Sandoval made the claim he did. Trout has a career slash line of .305/.419/.586 (1.005 OPS), and has a career OPS+ of 177.
Trout has hit 315 bombs now, and has come around to score 981 times now. Driving in 826 RBIs, he's also stolen 203 bases. Playing in 1,303 games in his career, that all means that he averages 39 homers, 122 runs,103 RBIs, and 25 steals per 162 games. He's clearly got the talent to take the top spot.
If Trout continues to mash the way he has in his career for the rest of his career, he may indeed go down as the undisputed G.O.A.T. He certainly is off to an amazing start this season, hitting .365/.476/.808 (1.284 OPS) with a 276 OPS+. All those numbers, other than his elite batting average, lead the Majors.