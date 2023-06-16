Perry Minasian hit the jackpot with these three minor league free agent signings
The Los Angeles Angels made it a priority to add as much organizational depth as possible around Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. They improved the MLB team by adding players like Carlos Estevez, Matt Moore, Hunter Renfroe, Gio Urshela, and Brandon Drury just to name a few, but also made it a point to add more depth.
Minor league signings can be extremely impactful, but most of them make very little difference. The ones that do have an impact always stick out.
Perry Minasian made a slew of minor league signings this past offseason and even made one this week. Three of the players he brought in have made a huge difference and have helped the Angels win games even with their recent poor injury luck.
1) LA Angels pitcher Chris Devenski is a vital piece of the bullpen
The Angels brought Chris Devenski in this offseason to add some much-needed reliever depth. He finished fourth in the AL Rookie of the Year balloting in 2016 and was an all-star in 2017 for the Astros but in his five seasons after that all-star appearance he had a 5.45 ERA in 130 appearances for Houston, Arizona, and Philadelphia.
Devenski pitched pretty well in Spring Training but did not make the Opening Day roster as expected. With some injuries to relievers the Angels made the decision to promote this veteran right-hander in late-April and boy, did they make the right decision.
Devenski has made 19 appearances for the Angels and has a 1.85 ERA in 24.1 innings of work. He's allowed runs in only two of his appearances and has been lights out in virtually any situation he's been put in.
The 32-year-old has been successful with a clean inning but he's been even more dominant when inheriting runners. Devenski has stranded 18 of the 22 runners he's inherited, including multiple instances stranding the bases loaded.
In his last 11 appearances the right-hander has not allowed a run in his 13 innings of work. He's been a key component of a much-improved bullpen and will continue to be that for the remainder of the season. You just never know what a minor league signing will get you.