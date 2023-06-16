Perry Minasian hit the jackpot with these three minor league free agent signings
3) LA Angels pitcher Jacob Webb is recording huge outs in the bullpen
Jacob Webb had connections with Perry Minasian from their days in Atlanta, so Minasian brought his guy to Anaheim this offseason. Webb had MLB success from 2019-2021 but was coming off of a rough 2022 in which he didn't even reach the majors.
Webb pitched extremely well in Spring Training but did not make the Opening Day roster. His numbers in AAA (6.75 ERA in 19 appearances) were not good, but again, it's the PCL. He's proving in his MLB time that those numbers mean nothing.
Webb has played a huge role in solidifying this bullpen that badly needed guys capable of throwing zeroes. He can pitch in any situation whether it's early or late in a game, and his change-up allows him to be effective against both righties and lefties, much like Devenski.
The right-hander was brought up in late-May and has remained here ever since. In his 11 appearances, Webb has a 2.03 ERA in 13.1 innings of work. That'll work!
Nine of his 11 appearances have been scoreless appearances. He's allowed just one run in his last 10.1 innings of work, and his success has allowed him to pitch in higher-leverage spots of late.
Webb appeared in three of the four games in Texas and played a huge role in all three games. He pitched a scoreless eighth to keep the game tied in the opener, recorded four big outs in the second game, and his save in the series finale gave the Angels a series victory.
He's become yet another arm Phil Nevin can go to late in the game and expect big outs from. Again, from a minor league signing, pretty unbelievable.
Perry Minasian hasn't been perfect, but these three guys he found on bargain minor league deals are all making a huge impact for the big league team and it's awesome to see.