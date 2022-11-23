Perry Minasian is cooking something good with the LA Angels
The LA Angels made another trade on Tuesday, acquiring outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Brewers in exchange for Elvis Peguero, Janson Junk, and Adam Seminaris. The trade is looking like a very fair deal for both sides as the Angels add outfield depth and the Brewers get young pitching for their future.
Hunter Renfroe provides great depth
Slot him in at right field or left field, it doesn't matter because Renfroe is going to hit which is something the Angels didn't do a whole lot of last season. Last season he slashed .255/.315/.492 with an OPS+ of 126 which is a lot better than what both Adell and Moniak put up which was 79 and 78. The big question will be where he fits in the outfield which should be the least of the team's concerns.
Renfroe hasn't played left field since 2019 when he was with the Padres and he played 478.1 innings which is plenty. He's proven that he can handle either position the team needs him in and will have time to get acquainted at the position in the spring. Even if he and current right fielder, Taylor Ward, switch positions it should be fine with Ward getting limited experience in left field.
What comes next for the LA Angels?
The team shouldn't be done here and still have some holes to fill in terms of a shortstop and adding more pitching depth. The off-season is still young and the team doesn't have a sure starting shortstop that the team should feel comfortable with. Even with Gio Urshela adding more infield depth, they could definitely see something bigger. That could mean going out and getting one of the big free agents in Correa, Swanson, Turner, or Bogaerts.
On the flip side, the team can also add more pitching depth either in the starting rotation or the bullpen. The team should already have a solid number-one starter in Tyler Anderson, they could add another right-handed pitcher to add pitching depth as well as get more help for the pieces they already have in the bullpen. Either way, don't expect the Angels to be done.