Phil Nevin provides much-needed Zach Neto injury update
As if the Los Angeles Angels needed more injuries. Yesterday, we found out that the Angels would be without two relievers for substantial amounts of time. This is in addition to the brutal Logan O'Hoppe injury, and while the Angels have been without Jared Walsh and Max Stassi all season.
After watching Zach Neto jumping up and down in pain and having his hand checked out by the trainer, I was immediately thinking the worst. Broken finger, broken hand, something that'd sideline him for a while. That's the last thing this team would need as it endures a tough stretch against formidable opponents.
Neto staying in the game and finishing that at-bat was a relief, but then he was taken out of the game after that. This again made me concerned. Thankfully, it doesn't sound like anything bad, and after Phil Nevin spoke, I feel much better about this situation.
Nothing is broken. There is no serious injury. He has a contusion and is day-to-day. Neto will likely be out of the lineup for the series finale in St. Louis, but could find his way back into the fold on Friday for the big series against Texas.
As long as this injury doesn't affect him on the field, which it sounds like it won't, this is the best case scenario for the Angels. Their young shortstop will not miss substantial time like I had feared.
Coming off of the biggest win of the season, the last thing the Angels needed was something to take the morale down. This news is good, and the Angels can go into the final game of the series in St. Louis with all of the confidence in the world.