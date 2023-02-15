Phil Nevin reveals possible Angels sixth starter plans
The manager of the Los Angeles Angels, Phil Nevin, brought up a potential solution to the Angels' sixth starter dilemma.
Michael Wacha was the last realistic chance the Angels had (barring a surprising trade) of getting a quality starter to round out their rotation. This means the Angels will likely go with an internal option for the sixth spot.
Phil Nevin gives possible solution to the LA Angels sixth starter spot
The Angels have some options to be a traditional sixth starter like Griffin Canning, Chase Silseth, Tucker Davidson, and others as well, but it doesn't seem like they're eyeing that traditional path.
Nevin says that the sixth starter could be a swing guy, meaning he'd start sometimes and work out of the bullpen sometimes as well.
This starter would only really start when he has to. With the Angels looking to use Shohei Ohtani and their other top starters every sixth day instead of sixth game, this means there wouldn't be as many starts for this sixth starter.
Someone who I think would fill this swingman role is Jaime Barria. He has experience as a starter and was really effective as a reliever this past season.
Guys like Griffin Canning and Chase Silseth lack the reliving experience to make me feel comfortable that they'd flourish in that role. Silseth has one career relief appearance in the minors, Canning has none.
It'll be interesting to see how this plays out because this is something a little bit untraditional. You'd think if someone has an amazing camp he'd earn the starting spot, but that might not be how things shake out.
What do you think? Would you rather the Angels do something like this or go with a traditional starter?