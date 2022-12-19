Potential Angels free agents after the 2023 season
The list of Los Angeles Angels free agents is not long for this offseason. The headliner is Michael Lorenzen who's nothing more than a back-end starter and is now a Tiger. Guys like Matt Duffy, Archie Bradley, and Kurt Suzuki are on the list as well.
The list for the 2023 offseason is a little longer with much bigger names. It includes multiple pieces to what we hope is a playoff team for this season.
Here're the players who could be entering free agency after the 2023 campaign.
1) Potential LA Angels free agents after the 2023 season: Shohei Ohtani
Everybody knows that Shohei Ohtani is going to be a free agent after the 2023 season. The ideal scenario here is he signs an extension with the Angels that keeps him with the organization for his entire career, but that's obviously unlikely for right now.
The Angels are going to have to prove to him that they're able to be the competitive team they promised him they'd be if they have any chance at retaining him.
If they are unable to extend, my position has always been to trade him to not lose the value he'd bring in with a big trade.
After seeing the contract Aaron Judge signed and how much starting pitchers are getting paid, Ohtani has no reason to extend with any team, let alone the Angels, before free agency.
Ohtani is going to get the largest contract a player has ever received and will deserve every penny. My hope is it comes from the Angels.