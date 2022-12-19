Potential Angels free agents after the 2023 season
4) Potential LA Angels free agents after the 2023 season: Aaron Loup
Last offseason, the Angels made a big effort to bolster their bullpen. They signed Raisel Iglesias to a massive four-year deal only to trade him at the deadline of the first year. They also signed two veterans coming off of outstanding seasons in 2021.
Aaron Loup was the first reliever the Angels signed, inking him on a two-year $17 million dollar deal. He makes $7.5 million dollars annually with a third year being a club option worth another $7.5 million dollars with a $2 million dollar buyout.
Loup wasn't horrible but he wasn't anywhere in the same stratosphere of being as good as he was in 2021. He wasn't the high leverage arm the Angels desperately needed.
It's possible Loup has another great year as relievers can be very volatile but at his age it seems unlikely. The likely outcome here is the Angels decline his club option.
5) Potential LA Angels free agents after the 2023 season: Ryan Tepera
The other reliever signed last offseason was Ryan Tepera. He signed a two-year $14 million dollar deal with no option for a third year. He will be a free agent after the year.
Tepera was also coming off of an outstanding 2021 but saw his strikeout rate and his whiff rate in general take a big dive down.
Tepera wasn't awful but wasn't the guy they needed either late in games. He's going to have a big role again if the Halos don't sign anybody else so here's hoping he performs better.
Again, at his age, a massive bounceback seems unlikely and the likely scenario here is the Angels just let him go after the year.