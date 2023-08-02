Predicting 3 Angels who survived the trade deadline but won't be back next season
These 3 Angels players weren't traded at the deadline but won't be back next season
The MLB Trade Deadline has come and gone and the Los Angeles Angels were quite active. Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez were the first duo to come to the Halos in a trade with the White Sox, and a couple of days later Randal Grichuk and C.J. Cron joined them. On deadline day we saw Tucker Davidson depart for cash, and we saw the Angels acquire Dominic Leone in an effort to sure up their bullpen.
With what they had, the Angels did a good job building a roster that can compete for a playoff spot. The odds are stacked against them with the team trailing in the division by 5.5 games and in the Wild Card race by three games. Still, they have a chance.
There were three players I felt had a slight chance to be moved at the deadline and weren't. It's great to see them still here, but it's hard to see them wearing an Angels uniform next season.
1) LA Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe survived the trade deadline but won't be back next season
If he hadn't turned his season around the last week I truly believe there was a chance Hunter Renfroe would've been gone by deadline day. After a hot start to his Angels career Renfroe went through a long slump which caused him to drop in the batting order and lose the trust of the fan base.
In his last six games prior to the trade deadline, Renfroe recorded 11 hits in 23 at-bats with two home runs and five RBI. He had four multi-hit games and three three-hit games. He also smacked three doubles. Renfroe hit the key home run to help the Angels win a game in Toronto, and he also had big performances in both games of the double header in Detroit.
Renfroe has always been a streaky hitter, so to see him finally get hot again was a great sign. Had he not shown those signs, I think the Angels might've looked for yet another bat in addition to Grichuk and Cron just because Renfroe wasn't reliable enough.
The veteran outfielder is in the final year of team control so he will be a free agent after the season. While the Angels certainly can bring him back, it's hard to see the fit.
When healthy, it feels rather clear that Mike Trout, Mickey Moniak, and Taylor Ward will be the three outfielders for the Angels. It's highly unlikely we see these three together again this season due to Ward's injury, but next season that's the projected outfield. Even with Renfroe's down year, he's not going to sign back to be a fourth outfielder. Plus, with the Angels needing to eventually figure out what they want to do with minor leaguers like Jo Adell and Jordyn Adams those are two more outfielders in the mix.
Hopefully Renfroe finishes strong and helps the Angels squeak into the playoffs. The Angels definitely need him with all of the injuries.