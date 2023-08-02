Predicting 3 Angels who survived the trade deadline but won't be back next season
2) LA Angels infielder Eduardo Escobar survived the trade deadline but won't be back next season
The Angels acquired Eduardo Escobar in a trade with the Mets when they needed another infielder. Gio Urshela was out for the year while Anthony Rendon and Zach Neto were hurt. Escobar is a versatile switch-hitting infielder who the Angels felt could help them. His impact was felt immediately as he recorded back-to-back multi-hit games in his first two games as an Angel. Outside of those two games, he hasn't really done much.
Overall, he's slashing .238/.279/.313 with one home run and eight RBI in 23 games as an Angel. Escobar is a player known for his power, yet he only has three extra-base hits in 80 at-bats as an Angel.
Escobar has played most of the time mainly due to the fact that Urshela, Rendon, and Brandon Drury are all on the IL. Urshela won't be returning, but both Rendon and Drury will. In fact, Drury is slated to return when the Angels return home tomorrow.
With Luis Rengifo swinging a hot bat, he's jumped ahead of Escobar on the depth chart. The Angels also have C.J. Cron and Mike Moustakas who rank ahead of Escobar as well. Escobar will likely get some starts against left-handed pitching, but other than that, when healthy, it's hard to see him playing much. That's why I felt there was a shot he'd be moved.
Escobar was not moved, and has a club option for $9 million for next season. It's almost certain that won't be picked up. He can likely find a larger role for 2024 elsewhere.