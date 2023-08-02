Predicting 3 Angels who survived the trade deadline but won't be back next season
3) Aaron Loup survived the trade deadline but won't be back next season
At multiple points this season it felt like Aaron Loup was going to suffer the same fate that Ryan Tepera dealt with. Tepera was DFA'd following his struggles, and eventually, it felt like Loup was going to be gone as well.
Loup had failed to come close to meeting expectations set from the contract he signed prior to last season to join the Halos, but Perry Minasian was going to give him another chance to prove himself.
Loup had an ERA of 7.00 before being placed on the IL in early May with a hamstring strain. Since returning, he's been a whole lot better.
The veteran southpaw has a 4.15 ERA in his last 24 appearances, and that's really spiked from one rough outing at Dodger Stadium in which he allowed four runs in an inning. Loup has only allowed six additional runs outside of that one outing in his last 20.2 innings of work.
Loup's rough start made him available at a certain point closer to the deadline, but him proving to be an effective arm made the Angels hold onto him. Loup has a club option for $7.5 million which the Angels will likely decline, making him a free agent. Declining an option doesn't force them to let him walk, but I do believe they'll try to find a younger, better arm to take his spot in 2024.