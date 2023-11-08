Predicting where Shohei Ohtani and each Angels free agent will sign in 2024
There's a good chance the Angels don't bring back a single one of their major free agents in 2024.
The Los Angeles Angels don't have many major free agents this offseason, but they just so happen to have the biggest free agent we've ever seen. Shohei Ohtani is officially available for any of the 30 teams to sign, and he's certain to fetch the largest contract in MLB history.
Most of the Angels roster will remain in tact this offseason, but the Ohtani decision will impact how the Angels surround the talent that is already here. The Angels will obviously want Ohtani back, but could easily be outbid by another team out there. Other free agents the Angels have the team might not want back due to performance.
Predicting where free agents will go and how much they'll sign for is no easy task, but is always fun to do. There's a very good chance everyone hitting free agency will be wearing another uniform when Opening Day rolls around.
C.J. Cron
The Angels acquired C.J. Cron at the trade deadline hoping to fix a season-long problem at first base. The Angels had gotten very little production offensively from their first basemen in 2023, so acquiring a big bopper like Cron made some sense at the time even with his numbers being inflated from playing half the time at Coors Field.
When the Angels acquired Cron, he was one of the hottest hitters in the game. Of course, in typical Angels fashion, Cron would cool down immediately once he became an Angel and would then land on the IL, playing in just 15 games for the Halos down the stretch.
Cron's market should be interesting to monitor. His offensive numbers in recent years look quite good, but a big reason for that has to do with him playing at Coors Field. He enters free agency coming off a year where he had multiple stints on the IL with back issues and had just a .729 OPS.
Cron has never been a great defender. He's always needed his bat to be right for him to earn playing time. With him coming off such a down year, the chances of him landing with a contender are slim. The Nationals have room at first base with Dominic Smith likely being non-tendered, so Cron landing there for a year could make some sense.
Prediction: Nationals - One year, $7 million