Predicting where Shohei Ohtani and each Angels free agent will sign in 2024
There's a good chance the Angels don't bring back a single one of their major free agents in 2024.
Shohei Ohtani
This is the big one. Shohei Ohtani's free agency is going to be extremely fun and nerve-racking to watch for Angels fans. Ohtani deserves the opportunity to choose where he's going to play after everything he's done for this Angels franchise.
In a perfect world, Ohtani commits to being an Angel for life. It's not under the best circumstances due to his elbow injury, but Ohtani is too good of a player to not do whatever you can to bring in.
Unfortunately for the Angels, the team simply hasn't done enough to convince Ohtani he can win with them. They haven't had a single winning season with him here, and it's not like they have a loaded minor league system with players ready to make major contributions. With Ohtani trying to win, he's most likely going to go somewhere else.
The Dodgers check every box. They're a perenial contender, play in Los Angeles, have the money to spend, and have the need for a player like him. The Dodgers consistently make the playoffs but also consistently fall short. Adding a player like Ohtani could help get them over the hump for the first time in a 162-game season in a very long time.
This Ohtani free agency will likely drag on for at least a month or two and should have a slew of teams making very serious offers. The Angels will be one of them if Ohtani listens. When all is said and done, I do truly believe he's a Dodger. The only question is what will the contract look like?
Prediction: Dodgers, 12-years $520 million