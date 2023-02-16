Projecting the Angels Opening Day bullpen after the Matt Moore signing
The Los Angeles Angels are nearing a deal with Rangers reliever Matt Moore. This move is good for many different reasons but stealing a high-leverage arm from a division rival and plugging him into a bullpen that really needed another arm is a good thing.
How the Angels bullpen looks with the addition of Matt Moore
In my estimation, Moore is the seventh reliever that is a lock to make the Opening Day bullpen barring injury. Here are those seven relievers.
- Carlos Estevez
- Jimmy Herget
- Matt Moore
- Ryan Tepera
- Aaron Loup
- Jaime Barria
- Jose Quijada
The Angels have the makings of at least a passable bullpen. Estevez, Moore, and Herget are all coming off of excellent seasons and figure to be the late-game trio the Angels run out in high-leverage situations. They're inexperienced in that role, but it can work if they're able to come close to replicating what they did this past season.
The Angels will bank on bouncebacks from Tepera and Loup and if they can get that, the. bullpen all of a sudden looks formidable. Is it likely? No, but relievers can be very volatile and it's possible even with those two being a little older that they rediscover their old form.
The Angels have one more spot which can be filled by a bunch of different guys. My guess on a favorite would be Andrew Wantz who had a 3.22 ERA in 42 appearances and 50.1 innings pitched.
Other very possible options include Zack Weiss, Griffin Canning, Tucker Davidson, Justin Garza, and Chris Rodriguez.
The Angels bullpen is not perfect by any means and there are lots of questions that need to be answered when Opening Day finally does roll around. However, this bullpen at least looks to be improved. Hopefully looks are not deceiving in this circumstance.