Projecting LA Angels Opening Day starting rotation during MLB lockout
The LA Angels starting rotation is under a lot of uncertainty right now.
We know what the team needs to do: Utilize the trade block and free agent market to add two more big-name starters. Will they do that, though? Unfortunately, we don't know.
The starting pitching on this team has been one of the key reasons we've missed the playoffs for seven straight years, so it's not like the front office has fixed this in the past. As of right now, I can project what I feel this rotation will look like. I'm not thrilled with the results, but this is how I see the rotation shaking up when it's all said and done, in the most objective projection I can possibly offer the fans.
No. 6 starting pitcher in projected LA Angels Opening Day starting rotation: Michael Lorenzen
I'm not happy about this one, but Michael Lorenzen is going to be the No. 6 starting pitcher in the LA Angels' rotation. I don't dislike Lorenzen, as he's been a fine bullpen option in his career and can play as a two-way guy too. I don't like him as a starter, however.
And the reports when Lorenzen signed with the Halos suggest that he WILL be pitching in the rotation, as opposed to coming out of the pen. Why this is, is very perplexing.
As a starter in his career, Lorenzen is a 4.95 ERA guy with a 6-10 record and a 1.605 WHIP. As a reliever, he's a 3.74 pitcher with a 17-13 record and a 1.284 WHIP.