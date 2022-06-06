Random LA Angels reliever has been everything and more for LAA in bounce-back year
Jimmy Herget wasn't expected to be one of the best relievers for the LA Angels this season, but that's exactly what he's been. Herget is tied for second on the team with a 2.86 ERA and is yet to take a loss so far this season. His value has been essential on this team, and he leads the Halo bullpen in fWAR at 0.3 wins above replacement.
It makes sense, as his top three team FIP is a terrific 2.73 and his 2.61 SIERA is lower than every bullpen arm's on the team other than the great Raisel Iglesias. He's keeping the ball in the park--only allowing 0.82 HR/9.
That's top three on the team as well, and he's also only allowing 0.82 walks per nine frames. That's a team-low for the pen. One of the best parts about Herget, though, is that he can handle any situation he's placed in.
He's come in as a middle reliever plenty of times, he's excelled in long relief, and he's even started in an opener situation and allowed just one run and one hit in three innings. He's had a 2.2 inning save, proving his versatility as one of the most valuable pieces in the Angels' 2022 pitching staff up to this point.
Jimmy Herget's performance for the LA Angels has been no fluke.
With offense down around the league, one may speculate that Jimmy Herget's monster season for the LA Angels could be fool's gold. The issue with that ridiculous idea, however, is that his ERA+ sitting at 136 shows that he's been FAR above the league average.
Besides, it's not just that the runs aren't coming across the plate. Nobody's even getting on either. His superb 0.95 WHIP is top three on the squad and his team-high 12(!) strikeout to walk ratio is quite literally everything the team can ask for and more. Herget has been sensational for the Angels on this team, and one of the few bright spots on a disappointing bullpen in 2022.