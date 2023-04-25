Ranking 3 options to replace Jose Suarez in the Angels rotation from worst to best
Jose Suarez cannot start this weekend in Milwaukee. It's as simple as that. He's been brutal to begin the season, and if the Los Angeles Angels want to get back to the postseason, throwing a non-competitive pitcher to start games every sixth day is not an option.
After allowing five home runs to the Oakland Athletics, Suarez now has a 10.26 ERA through four starts. It'd be sending the wrong message to the team keeping him in the rotation. Moving him to the bullpen in a low-leverage long relief role or just simple DFA'ing him has to be the course of action.
With Suarez hopefully bumped from the rotation, the Angels need to find their new sixth starter to join Shohei Ohtani, Patrick Sandoval, Tyler Anderson, Reid Detmers, and Griffin Canning in their rotation.
3) Ranking top 3 options to replace Jose Suarez in the Angels rotation: Kenny Rosenberg
Sam Bachman would've been number three on this list if I made it a week ago. I believe his stuff is close to MLB ready, and I'm excited for his future with the Angels if he can stay healthy. The reason he's not on this list is he allowed six runs while recording just three outs last time out. He walked four and hit a batter. Now is not the time. This moves Kenny Rosenberg up.
The Angels Designated Rosenberg for Assignment this offseason to clear up roster space for their many acquisitions. Since being DFA'd, Rosenberg has pitched quite well.
In Spring Training, Rosenberg made five appearances and pitched 13 innings. He allowed five runs on 12 hits (3.60 ERA) but walked just one and struck out 20 batters. 20 strikeouts in 13 innings with just one walk across five appearances will absolutely play.
Rosenberg has continued to pitch well in the PCL, where it's notoriously difficult for pitchers. He has a 2.70 ERA through his first four starts and 20 innings of work.
It's unlikely the Angels consider promoting this southpaw as he's not on the 40-man roster and didn't look like anything special in his brief stint last season with the big league club, but I wouldn't completely rule it out at some point this season.