Ranking 3 options to replace Jose Suarez in the Angels rotation from worst to best
2) Ranking top 3 options to replace Jose Suarez in the Angels rotation: Chase Silseth
There would be a ton of smoke around Chase Silseth right now, but he left his last start early with a blister. It's unclear whether Silseth is still bothered by this blister, or if he'll make his next scheduled start. That start is supposed to be tonight, so he could still pitch and make the start on Saturday when Suarez is supposed to, or the Angels could also opt to rest him until then.
The right-hander had a legitimate shot at an Opening Day roster spot entering Spring Training, but he ended up having a brutal start towards the end of the spring which knocked him out of contention. Instead of taking his late spring struggles into the minor league season with him, Silseth has pitched wonderfully for Salt Lake.
The right-hander has allowed just three runs (two earned) in his first four starts and 20 innings of work. His eight walks are a tad high, but he's allowed just 10 hits and has 20 strikeouts. He was through five scoreless his last time out on just 66 pitches before being pulled with the blister.
Silseth struggled at the big league level last season, primarily as the game went on. He'd get off to pretty decent starts before running into a lot of trouble a couple innings later.
I think Silseth has the most upside of the three but the fact that he wasn't great at this level last season combined with the fact that the Angels would have to make a corresponding move for him makes him slightly lower on my rankings than my top choice.