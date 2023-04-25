Ranking 3 options to replace Jose Suarez in the Angels rotation from worst to best
1) Ranking top 3 options to replace Jose Suarez in the Angels rotation: Tucker Davidson
Tucker Davidson is my top choice to replace Jose Suarez in the Angels rotation. Having pitched last night in relief of Suarez lines him up perfectly for Saturday's start, and I think he's earned it with how he's pitched.
Coming into this season I really had no expectations for Davidson. I assumed he wouldn't get out of Spring Training with the Angels considering how badly he struggled last season and the fact that he's out of options. Davidson shocked me and most Angels fans with how he pitched in the spring, and it's carried over into the regular season.
Davidson has settled in quite nicely into a long relief role that I'd imagine Suarez will be stepping into if the Angels do decide to keep him around.
In his six appearances out of the bullpen, Davidson has allowed four runs on 12 hits (2.40 ERA) in 15 innings of work. He has 15 strikeouts compared to just five walks. For reference, as an Angel last season Davidson walked 22 batters in 36.2 innings of work to go along with just 23 strikeouts. Davidson was set to earn the win if the Angels didn't blow last night's game in the ninth.
The southpaw has earned a chance to start, and based on everything we've seen this season from him, there's no reason to believe he won't do an adequate job. Just give the Angels a chance. Suarez hasn't done that, I think Davidson can.