Ranking 5 remaining free agent targets for the Angels
4) LA Angels free agent target: Gary Sanchez
Gary Sanchez is in a similar boat as Andrus. He'd be a rather uninspiring signing because of his recent track record, but can be considered a necessary one because of the uncertainty the Angels have behind the plate.
In a perfect world, Logan O'Hoppe shows that he's the catcher of the future with a monster Spring Training. Is that possible? Yes. Is that likely? That's harder to say. The one thing the Angels cannot do is rush another top prospect.
If O'Hoppe isn't ready and is sent to the minors, that means the Angels are stuck with Max Stassi and Matt Thaiss as their catchers. To say that's poor would be an understatement.
Sanchez would provide the Angels with some power and improved defense as well. A once horrific defender behind the plate, Sanchez ranked in the 50th percentile in pitch framing according to baseball savant.
Sanchez is not the star he was once projected to be, but is much better than Stassi and Thaiss. If O'Hoppe isn't ready, the catching situation is awful. Sanchez makes it better.