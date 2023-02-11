Ranking 5 remaining free agent targets for the Angels
3) LA Angels free agent target: Matt Moore
Matt Moore turned his career around with an unbelievable year as a reliever in Texas. Moore was once seen as a potential ace for the Rays but injuries and underwhelming performance had him bouncing around as far as Japan before finally settling in last season.
Moore had a 1.95 ERA and a 2.98 FIP in 63 appearances and 74 innings pitched. He struck out 83 batters (10.1 K/9) and had a 203 ERA+. The walks (4.6 BB/9) were very high, but Moore pitched out of those jams effectively.
With Fulmer off the board, Moore is comfortably the second-best relief pitcher left on the free agent market. The Angels did sign Carlos Estevez, but the bullpen needs more work.
Moore likely won't have a repeat of the season he just had, but the Angels would benefit even if he was just above-average instead of elite.
On a one or two-year deal I think an agreement to keep Moore in the AL West but pitching for the Angels rather than against them would be a good idea.