Ranking 5 remaining free agent targets for the Angels
1) LA Angels free agent target: Andrew Chafin
Relievers are very volatile. You often never know what you're going to get from them. Just take Raisel Iglesias for example. He was one of the better closers in all of baseball when the Angels signed him last offseason to a four-year deal. He had an ERA over 4.00 and had taken six losses as he blew many games the Angels had a chance to win. He then went to Atlanta and allowed one earned run in 26.1 innings pitched.
Andrew Chafin is a rare example of a reliever that hasn't been volatile in recent memory and has been at his best for the last two seasons. This past season the southpaw posted a 2.83 ERA in 64 appearances for the Tigers. This season made him opt out of the contract he signed last offseason in an effort to pursue a new one.
I get that the Aaron Loup signing didn't end up working out as well as Angels fans hoped, but Chafin has more than just one year of elite production (unlike Loup). He's a guy who can get lefties and righties out at a high level, and who can say no to that stache!
The Angels need another reliever who can get big outs for them at the end of games and are fortunate that there is a proven one still out there. He only costs money to sign. Please, Perry. Get it done.