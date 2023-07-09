Ranking each of the last 10 Angels first round draft picks from worst to best
With the MLB Draft beginning tonight, let's take a trip down memory lane at some recent Angels first-round draft picks
9) Jordyn Adams: 17th overall, 2018 MLB Draft
Jordyn Adams was the Angels' first selection in the 2018 draft, and is the only other prospect from the last ten first-round picks to not make it to the majors. Adams was drafted a year later and has been good this season which is why he's higher.
Playing for AAA Salt Lake Adams has slashed .260/.341/.470 with 12 home runs and 56 RBI this season. I'm sure playing in the altitude has helped a ton, but an .810 OPS is Adams' career high by far. He's added 28 steals in 31 attempts, and five triples as well.
Adams played incredibly well in Spring Training, posting a .981 OPS with four stolen bases in his 24 games and 39 at-bats. If the Angels do go the selling route at the trade deadline, it's possible that a spot in the outfield might open for him to make his MLB debut.
Do I expect much from Adams if he were to ever get the call? No, his four years in the minors were pretty underwhelming before this one, and his numbers are certainly better than they'd be if he didn't play in the PCL. Still, he's only 23, and you never truly know until you give someone a chance.