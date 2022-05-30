Ranking the positions the LA Angels should focus on in 2022 MLB Draft
The MLB Draft is coming up and it is time to start looking at what positions each team is going to need to fill to help the future of their franchise. Last season we saw the LA Angels use every single pick they had on pitching, but this year won't be the same. These are the rankings of what positions the LA Angels should focus on and some prospects the organization could look to draft.
No. 1 position the LA Angels should focus on in 2022 MLB Draft: Pitching
Obviously, pitching has been a weakness for this team for most of the last decade and still needs to show it can compete against top tier teams. The LA Angels won't use every single pick on pitching like they did last season, but they still need to continue to funnel top pitching prospects into the minor league system that could possibly produce MLB stars. Regardless of if those pitchers end up playing for the LA Angels in the future, or end up somewhere else, the value good pitching prospects bring to the organization is always a positive since they come by so rarely.
With the 13th pick in the MLB Draft, the LA Angels should look for more pitching prospects because of all the position players expected to go in the top 10 picks. Look for them to possibly get Jackson Ferris, Connor Prielipp, or Brandon Barriera.