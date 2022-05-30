Ranking the positions the LA Angels should focus on in 2022 MLB Draft
No. 4 position the LA Angels should focus on in 2022 MLB Draft: Outfield
Outfield isn't going to be the most important priority for the LA Angels in this year's draft due to the organization having already a really good outfield. With Trout here long term, Ward under contract until 2026, and Marsh until 2028, the future of LAA's outfield looks very bright.
The team shouldn't prioritize outfielders because there are just other needs that should be addressed first, but they should still look to add some guys that could become good trade pieces later down the line. A good example of this is the current situation with Jo Adell. Adell, being a great prospect that unfortunately due to great depth isn't going to get much of a chance to play, will most likely get traded or have to wait years to get a real shot in the major leagues.
Don't expect the Angels to take a lot of outfielders, but for the sake of the draft class they might add three or four of them sometime during the draft. They should look at different positions to fill for their 13th pick in the first round.