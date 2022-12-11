Ranking the 10 best free agents still available for the Angels to target
9) Ranking the best FA's still available for the Angels to target: Matt Moore
It looked like Matt Moore's career was over. He had a 6.79 ERA in 2018 for the Rangers and made just two appearances in 2019 with the Tigers before undergoing Meniscus surgery. Moore went to Japan for the 2020 season and pitched well but struggled once again with the Phillies in 2021 posting a 6.29 ERA in 24 appearances.
Moore signed a minor league deal with the Rangers in mid-March and had his contract selected in mid-April. He never went back down to the minors.
For the last number of years, Moore had been flip flopping from the rotation to the bullpen and vice versa. This season with the Rangers Moore was used strictly in relief and had a career year.
The southpaw went 5-2 with a 1.95 ERA in 63 appearances and 74 innings pitched. He struck out 10.1 batters per nine which is well above his career mark of 8.2 K/9. He allowed just three home runs in 74 innings pitched (0.4 HR/9). The 33 year old was one of the better relievers in all of baseball.
Will he repeat this again? Most likely not. However, the Angels can count on him to be a reliable veteran reliever. He's also a guy who they can use for more than three outs because of his history as a starter.
If you're concerned about the three batter rule you shouldn't be, as he was actually better against right handed hitters than left, holding them to a .165/.282/.255 slash line with just three home runs in 220 plate appearances.