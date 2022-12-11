Ranking the 10 best free agents still available for the Angels to target
8) Ranking the best FA's still available for the Angels to target: Craig Kimbrel
There was a time when Craig Kimbrel was considered one of the most dominant closers we've ever seen. He was that lethal. Now, he's not the same guy. He hasn't been for years. However, he's not a bad reliever by any means.
This Angels bullpen needs another arm or two, and preferably this arm could operate late in games. Kimbrel can do exactly that if the Angels signed him.
He had a disappointing season with the Dodgers posting a 3.75 ERA in 63 appearances and 60 innings pitched. He was their closer for much of the season but lost the job after some struggles. He ended up converting 22 of his 27 opportunities.
His big flaw was, and always has been, the lack of command at times. He walked 4.2 batters per nine which is too high.
Kimbrel isn't a name that'll get a lot of positive reactions, but he is still a solid reliever. He had a 112 ERA+ this past season. He was the best reliever in baseball throughout the first half of 2021. The Angels would get a veteran who has tons of experience pitching in big games. The contract wouldn't be long or expensive. It's worth it if you ask me.