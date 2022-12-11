Ranking the 10 best free agents still available for the Angels to target
7) Ranking the best FA's still available for the Angels to target: Wade Miley
After the Tyler Anderson signing the Angels could still use another starting pitcher to round out the staff. I'm not of the belief that someone like Griffin Canning is good enough, especially after not pitching at all in 2022, to warrant that role. Bringing in a veteran like Wade Miley as the sixth starter could make sense.
The first thing you're going to say about this is that he's another lefty. I really don't care, as long as he can get righties and lefties out. He's shown throughout his career that he's more than capable of getting anybody out.
With all of the young studs the Angels have right now, they could use another veteran innings eater. They signed Anderson to do that, and Miley can do the same. He can give the Angels 15-18 outs per start and give them a chance to win most of the time.
Miley dealt with a couple of injuries which limited him to just nine appearances (eight starts). He did have a 3.16 ERA on the year.
Miley did finish the season healthy, posting a 3.50 ERA in five appearances in September.
In 2021 while pitching for the Reds Miley had a 3.37 ERA in 28 starts. He went six or more innings 16 times and allowed three runs or fewer 21 times. It's safe to say in most of his starts Miley gave his team length and a chance to win.
If he can give the Angels that kind of season for the money he's going to get they'd be thrilled. The 36 year old still has something in the tank and the contract should be cheaper than it would've been because of the fact that he only made nine appearances.