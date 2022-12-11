Ranking the 10 best free agents still available for the Angels to target
4) Ranking the best FA's still available for the Angels to target: Taylor Rogers
Despite a down year in 2022, Taylor Rogers is the reliever I'd want the Angels to sign the most. This southpaw has been one of the better relievers in baseball since debuting in 2016.
The 31 year old is coming off his worst year in the bigs as he posted a 4.76 ERA in 66 appearances splitting time between the Padres and Brewers. Despite the high ERA, Rogers did have a 3.31 FIP which suggests he had some brutal luck behind him.
Rogers struck out 11.8 batters per nine while walking 2.7/9. He converted 31 saves which is a solid number, but he did so in 41 opportunities which is not good at all.
Rogers struggled particularly in Milwaukee after being traded there, posting a 5.48 ERA in 24 appearances. He walked 3.9 batters per nine which is very unlike him as he's limited walks well in his career. He ended up losing the closer job.
Despite his struggles, Rogers still held lefties to a .167/.261/.250 slash line in 69 plate appearances without giving up a home run. If the Angels don't view him as a closer anymore, they can use him as a late-game reliever against the likes of Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, and Corey Seager and expect him to come through.
I am not of the belief that the Angels need a closer and can go by committee. If there's a matchup that favors Rogers, use him to close. If it favors someone like Herget or Estevez use one of them. Rogers would be a good veteran lefty to have. I'd rely on him bouncing back and the Halos would get him coming off a down year so the price wouldn't be as high as it probably should be.