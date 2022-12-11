Ranking the 10 best free agents still available for the Angels to target
3) Ranking the best FA's still available for the Angels to target: Chris Bassitt
All along, Chris Bassitt has been the guy I've wanted the Angels to sign for the rotation. I think he fits exactly what they need and wouldn't require the insane price tag that someone like Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, and Carlos Rodon would.
Bassitt is a guy who doesn't have the stuff any of those aces have, but he's a workhorse who can keep his team in any given game. He's as reliable of an arm as they come for a variety of reasons.
First, his durability is outstanding. If you take away a stint on the Covid IL and a comebacker to the face Bassitt wouldn't have missed a start in each of the last three seasons.
What he does on the mound is also extremely reliable. He's a guy who can give you six or seven innings most of the time while allowing three runs or fewer, giving your team a chance to win. He went six or more innings in all but seven of his 30 starts this season with the Mets and had another two starts when he was one out shy of completing six frames. He allowed three earned runs or fewer in all but eight of his starts. He allowed more than four runs just four times.
Bassitt's consistency is what makes him such a good option to put at the front of any rotation. If the Angels were to sign him, their rotation would be one of the game's very best.
Bassitt is attached to the Qualifying Offer and wouldn't come cheap, so it might not be very likely the Halos sign him, but they'd be missing out if they didn't.