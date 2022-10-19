Ranking the 10 worst contracts in the AL West
3) Worst contracts in the AL West: Marcus Semien
Marcus Semien had one of the best seasons a second baseman has ever had, if not the best season. His 45 home runs broke a record for second basemen in a season. He played in all 162 games, stole 15 bases, drove in 102 runs, had a 131 OPS+, and won a Gold Glove.
Semien was an MVP finalist, won a Silver Slugger Award, and was an all-star. Simply put, he was one of the best players in baseball in 2021.
The Rangers rewarded Semien with a seven-year $175 million dollar deal. Semien was one of two big bats brought in to try and make the Rangers more competitive.
Unfortunately, Semien wasn't nearly as productive as he was last season.
The second baseman slashed .248/.304/.429 with 26 home runs and 83 RBI. His 108 OPS+ was slightly above league average. The Rangers are not paying Semien to be slightly above league average.
Semien was in the 95th percentile in outs above average according to baseball savant, so at least his glove remained elite.
If the Rangers have any plans on competing in the near future they will need Semien to be the all-star he once was.
Semien will be making $26 million dollars annually through the 2027 season and will make $20 million in 2028. With 2022 already being a down year, it's safe to assume that the 32-year-old won't live up to the large contract.