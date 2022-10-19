Ranking the 10 worst contracts in the AL West
2) Worst contracts in the AL West: Corey Seager
Corey Seager was the second middle infielder brought in by the Rangers in the 2021-22 offseason. Seager and Semien were brought in to be the two best players on a team that was trying to be competitive. The Rangers went 68-94 in 2022.
Seager's contract was an expensive one, to say the least. The 28-year-old signed a ten-year $325 million dollar deal with the Rangers. That contract is the largest in Rangers history by a landslide, besting Alex Rodriguez's ten-year $252 million dollar deal.
To me, this deal was questionable at the time of the signing. Durability has always been a concern with Seager, and to me, while he's very talented, he just hadn't performed like a $300+ million dollar player.
Seager's first year in Texas was solid, but nothing too crazy. He slashed .245/.317/.455 with 33 home runs and 83 RBI. The home runs and RBI were career highs for Seager. His 119 OPS+ was again solid, but nothing crazy.
Seager's contract is a lot to live up to, and I find it hard to believe he will. Seager is an all-star, but $32.5 million dollars annually should mean a little bit more than that.
Seager will be 38 and in decline when his contract expires. Hopefully, his peak and/or the Rangers' performance in October will make it worthwhile for Texas.