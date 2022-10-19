Ranking the 10 worst contracts in the AL West
1) Worst contracts in the AL West: Anthony Rendon
Following the 2019 season, Anthony Rendon signed a massive seven-year $245 million dollar deal with the Angels. Rendon was joining what should have been a formidable lineup that included players like Mike Trout, Albert Pujols, and Shohei Ohtani.
Rendon was one of the best players in baseball and was just the best player on a World Series-winning Nationals team in 2019.
Rendon's first year in Anaheim was alright. In the shortened season he had a .915 OPS with nine home runs. He even finished 10th in the MVP balloting. Since then, everything has gone downhill.
Rendon played in just 58 games last season. In those games, he hit just six home runs and had a .712 OPS. His OPS+ was a below-average 94. He missed most of the season with injury.
This season was more of the same from Rendon. He played in just 47 games, hit five home runs, and had a .706 OPS.
In the first three seasons of this contract, Rendon was most productive during a 60-game season where the Angels went 26-34.
Rendon will make $38 million dollars annually through the 2026 season. He's among the highest-paid position players by average annual value.
The 32-year-old has not even played in 162 games as an Angel yet. He will be 36 when this contract expires.
This deal is not only one of the worst in baseball, it's one of the worst in MLB history so far. Rendon can make up for it by producing in the next couple of seasons, but so far it's not looking great at all.