Ranking the 3 biggest threats to the Angels in Blake Snell race after Yoshinobu Yamamoto decision
The Angels will face some stiff competition in the Blake Snell race after Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed with the Dodgers.
3) Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs weren't in the thick of the Yoshinobu Yamamoto race, but they've been linked to just about every star in the free agency and trade market, so it would not be surprising to see them emerge as a potential Snell suitor.
The Cubs finished with an 83-79 record this past season, just barely missing out on a playoff spot. After stealing Craig Counsell away from their division rivals, the Cubs will be looking to take a step forward in 2024. With not many high-end free agents left, Snell is one of their last chances to take that step and become a postseason team.
The Cubs have emerging ace Justin Steele leading their rotation, but the rest of the staff is full of question marks. Veterans Jameson Taillon and Kyle Hendricks are solid mid-rotation arms but Taillon is coming off a down year and Hendricks is only getting older. Jordan Wicks impressed in his first MLB stint, but he made just seven starts.
Chicago could really use another frontline starter to pair with Steele especially with Marcus Stroman likely departing in free agency. Snell makes a lot of sense in that regard. Whether the Cubs will prove to be as desperate as teams like the Angels and other Snell competitors financially remains to be seen, but they certainly make a lot of sense as a potential suitor.