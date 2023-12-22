Ranking the 3 biggest threats to the Angels in Blake Snell race after Yoshinobu Yamamoto decision
The Angels will face some stiff competition in the Blake Snell race after Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed with the Dodgers.
1) San Francisco Giants
The San Francisco Giants finally got someone to take some of their money as they signed Koren outfielder Jung Hoo Lee to a six-year deal worth over $100 million. While that's a nice add for San Francisco, the Giants have failed to land a big fish in years despite being in on most of the ones who were available.
This offseason alone they were seen as big players for both Shohei Ohtani and Yamamoto at certain points, but fell short in both races losing out to their division rivals. For the Giants to be competitive in 2024 they're going to have to do more than sign just Lee, and adding to their rotation would be a good place to start.
The Giants had just two pitchers this past season top the 120 inning mark. For reference, the Angels had five different pitchers top 120 innings pitched, and that's with them having a bad rotation. The Giants saw the fewest innings in baseball from their starters, finishing with fewer innings than lowly teams like the Athletics and Rockies.
Some of that was by design as the Giants used several openers, but there's a good chance new manager Bob Melvin won't have interest in using openers so often. Adding Snell gives them another established frontline starter to pair with Logan Webb and Alex Cobb, and another good arm to face the powerful Dodgers. Snell did put up a 2.74 ERA in his four starts against the Dodgers this past season.
The Giants are reportedly very interested in Snell, and with their desperation to sign a big-name player and compete in what's become a really tough NL West, they appear to be the biggest threat out there to the Angels in the Snell race.