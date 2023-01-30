Ranking the 5 AL West catchers entering the 2023 season
The Los Angeles Angels have a catching situation that is a little bit up in the air right now. Will Logan O'Hoppe be ready? Will the Angels sign Gary Sanchez? Will they just rely on Max Stassi and Matt Thaiss to shoulder the load? That question can't be answered right now, but where do the Angels catchers compare to the catchers of their division rivals?
5) Max Stassi/Logan O'Hoppe - Los Angeles Angels
I have no idea who will be the Opening Day catcher for the Angels, but as it stands, they probably have the worst catcher in the division. Max Stassi after being a decent hitter in each of the last two seasons saw his offense fall off a cliff as he posted a 62 OPS+ in 102 games. He is simply not trustworthy offensively to start.
Stassi will be the starter if they determine Logan O'Hoppe isn't ready and opt to go with Stassi and Thaiss as the tandem. Either way, Stassi wasn't good enough to be ranked anywhere other than fifth on this list and O'Hoppe only has five games of MLB experience, so we have no idea how good he will be at this level.