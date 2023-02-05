Ranking the 5 AL West center fielders entering the 2023 season
4) Leody Taveras - Texas Rangers
The Rangers are going with a different speedster to start in center field for them but their speedster can hit a bit better than Ruiz. Leody Taveras played in a career-high 99 games for Texas last season and was decent enough to earn the starting role in 2023.
Taveras slashed .261/.309/.366 with five home runs and 34 RBI in 341 plate appearances in 2022. He had a 93 OPS+ which with his speed and defensive abilities makes him a decent player.
Taveras stole 11 bases this past season and has swiped 29 bags in 181 games. He ranked in the 87th percentile in outs above average, the 98th percentile in outfielder arm strength, and the 96th percentile in sprint speed according to baseball savant. If he can hit a bit better he'll probably be higher on this list.
3) Chas McCormick - Houston Astros
Chas McCormick wasn't supposed to be the everyday center fielder for Houston in 2022 but he played his way into that role. McCormick slashed .245/.332/.407 with 14 home runs and 44 RBI. He had a 110 OPS+ which is very good for a hitter who hits eighth or ninth most nights.
In addition to his decent bat, McCormick shines in the field. He ranked in the 93rd percentile in outs above average this past season and made one of the best catches of the postseason in the ninth innings of a World Series game.
In addition to that great catch, McCormick started every postseason game for Houston and even hit two huge home runs for the 'Stros that helped propel them to a sweep of the Yankees in the ALCS.