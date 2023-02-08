Ranking the 5 AL West closers entering the 2023 season
The Los Angeles Angels likely won't name a clear closer until the end of Spring Training if they even do name one. After the Halos traded Raisel Iglesias away they didn't really have a proven closer. Jimmy Herget was their best reliever and did get most of the save opportunities down the stretch, but the Angels mostly played that game-by-game.
The Halos signed Carlos Estevez to be an arm in the back end of their bullpen alongside Herget. Whether Estevez wins the closer job at any point remains to be seen, but he'd be my pick to serve as the closer if the Angels want to name someone to fill that role. I know that's something he wants to do as well.
Assuming Estevez does get the role, how does he compare to the other closers in the AL West?
5) Trevor May - Oakland Athletics
Trevor May hasn't officially been named the closer, but I can't imagine Oakland gives him $7 million dollars to do anything but close games for them. May spent his last two seasons with the Mets and was a decent set-up man for them.
Injuries played a role in his lackluster 5.04 ERA this past season but once he got healthy he pitched well. He posted a 3.24 ERA and a 2.75 FIP in 18 appearances and 16.2 innings pitched following a three-month stint on the Injured List.
May does not have experience as a closer but has been a reliable late-game arm for a while now. This should be a good pickup for Oakland with the potential to net them something in a trade at the deadline when they're out of contention.