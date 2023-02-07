Ranking the 5 AL West DH's entering the 2023 season
We've seen Shohei Ohtani already ranked as one of the best aces in the AL West, and now we see Ohtani in his other position of Designated Hitter.
Ohtani is coming off of a year where he wasn't quite as good offensively as he was in his MVP season but he was still an elite hitter.
Where does the Angels two-way superstar ranked compared to the other Designated Hitters of the AL West?
5) Brad Miller/Mitch Garver - Texas Rangers
The Texas Rangers signed Brad Miller fresh off of a 20 home run campaign in 2021. Miller had three straight seasons with an OPS+ of over 100 and despite his limited at-bats, the Rangers signed him to a two-year deal. Miller rewarded them with a poor showing as he posted a .590 OPS with just seven home runs in 81 games and 241 plate appearances.
Miller will likely be the DH against righties with Mitch Garver playing against lefties. The Rangers traded for Garver to catch but he suffered a flexor tendon injury which caused him to stop catching in early May and he ended up getting shut down for the season in July.
This platoon has the potential to be decent as both Miller and Garver have been good in the past but both players are coming off of very down and injury-filled seasons. Both players are veterans with the ability to bounce back but for now, the Rangers have the worst DH situation in the division.