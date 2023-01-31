Ranking the 5 AL West first basemen entering the 2023 season
The Los Angeles Angels had what felt like their first baseman of the future in Jared Walsh heading into the 2022 season. Walsh was an all-star in 2021 and felt like a guy who could hit 25-30 home runs in his sleep. He's coming off of a disastrous 2022 campaign in which he dealt with an injury that required surgery that ended his season prematurely. Walsh should be healthy heading into Spring Training and the Angels need him to bounce back.
How does Walsh rank compared to the other first basemen in the AL West?
Ranking the AL West's first basemen heading into the 2023 season
5) Jesus Aguilar - Oakland Athletics
The Athletics just signed Jesus Aguilar to a one-year $3 million dollar deal last week. Aguilar should get the majority of the reps at first base for what will be an awful Athletics team.
Aguilar was at one point in time a feared hitter but last season he struggled mightily, slashing .235/.281/.379 with 16 home runs and 51 RBI. The Marlins were a team that desperately needed his bat and since he did not provide it, he was DFA'd in late August. He found his way to Baltimore and appeared in 16 games.
Will Aguilar bounce back in one of, if not the worst ballpark for hitters? Maybe, but I doubt it. I think it's pretty clear that the 32-year-old is the worst first baseman in this division.