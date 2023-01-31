Ranking the 5 AL West first basemen entering the 2023 season
4) Jared Walsh - Los Angeles Angels
Had Jared Walsh had a repeat of his 2021 season or really anything close to a repeat he'd probably be higher on this list. The reality is he struggled mightily for the Angels and saw his OPS drop by over 200 points from .850 to .642. I know Walsh dealt with the injury and that definitely contributed to his struggles, but they were too much to completely overlook.
Walsh is going to start a majority of the time at first base as he'll slot in against righties. Walsh has always struggled against southpaws, I'd expect to see either Gio Urshela, Brandon Drury, or Luis Rengifo play at first base against the left-handers.
Walsh should be given the opportunity to play on Opening Day against right-handed pitching. The potential for Walsh to bounce back is there, and I expect him to, but until he does it he's fourth on this list pretty comfortably.
3) Ty France - Seattle Mariners
Ty France got off to an unbelievable start, slashing .347/.420/.508 with seven home runs and 36 RBI in the first two months of the season. He struggled in the second half, but he did make the all-star team and had a 126 OPS+ last season.
France had an even better OPS+ of 128 in 2021 and has solidified his place in the middle of Seattle's lineup. France doesn't hit for as much power as other first basemen do, but he did hit 20 this past season which set a career high.
France is a guy the Angels did pretty well against last season holding to a .711 OPS, but he's turned into a really solid player for the Mariners and was one of their better hitters last season.