Ranking the 5 AL West left fielders entering the 2023 season
One of the nice stories of the 2022 season for the Los Angeles Angels was the Taylor Ward breakout. Ward had an all-star caliber season in 2022 and had he not crashed into a wall and hurt himself, his numbers would've been even better than they were.
Ward is a player who I expect to take another leap in 2023 thanks to good health and an improved supporting cast around him. Ward will shift over from right field to left field in 2023 thanks to the arrival of Hunter Renfroe. How does Ward compare to the other left fielders in the AL West?
5) Josh H. Smith - Texas Rangers
Josh H. Smith debuted last season for the Rangers and didn't hit much. In 73 games and 253 plate appearances, he slashed .197/.307/.249 with two home runs and 16 RBI. He drew a lot of walks but other than that, there wasn't much to get excited about.
Smith is a very versatile player who's primarily an infielder but can also play the outfield. With Corey Seager at shortstop and Josh Jung at third, Smith's chance to play will be in left. He will likely platoon and start against righties with Bubba Thompson playing against southpaws.
Smith is a young player with upside but he hasn't shown much of anything in the short time he did play in the bigs. His 68 WRC+ was nine points lower than Jo Adell, who we can all say had a rough year offensively.